Information on coronavirus testing sites in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During Thursday’s cdc briefing, we asked Dr. Nirav Shah about coronavirus testing in the state.

He says if you’re not visiting one of the five states under the travel exemption, you should test before you leave to come back home or as soon as you get back to Maine.

Shah says it’s critical to quarantine while you are waiting.

The five states where this is not required are New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Some medical facilities are still electing to have referrals for testing, but there are sites around the state to get a test done.

“While you are awaiting your test results, you’ve got to stay inside, in quarantine to avoid potentially exposing anybody else as a result of your out of state travel," says Shah.

“We rank number one in the nation in terms of states that have exceeded the recommendations so in the state of Maine there should be testing sites available for your viewer," says Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS Commisioner.

You can find the information on coronavirus test sites and about travel at maine.gov.

