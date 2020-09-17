Advertisement

Hampden police searching for woman who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes

Police say at least three mailboxes were found to have feces in them.
Hampden police believe she's also responsible for putting dog feces in mailboxes.
Hampden police believe she's also responsible for putting dog feces in mailboxes.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden Police Department is looking for a woman they say defaced a number of Trump signs over the weekend.

They believe she’s also responsible for putting dog feces in mailboxes.

Police say the woman was seen riding a bike the last time she was spotted near Constitution Avenue around noon Sunday and Monday.

We’re told homeowners in one neighborhood discovered the feces in their mailboxes.

They also found vulgar language written on the political signs on their lawn.

Police say at least three mailboxes were found to have feces in them.

Hampden Police Dept is attempting to identify this person. She was seen in the area of Constitution Ave around noon on Sunday 9/13 and Monday 9/14. If you recognize her please give us a call at 207-862-4000.

Posted by Hampden Public Safety on Monday, September 14, 2020

“There are a number of charges that could potentially happen," said Officer Monic Christian of the Hampden Police Dept. “I mean, there’s trespass. Under federal law you are not supposed to tamper with anyone’s mailbox. Just let people display whatever is right and respect that.”

If you recognize this woman, you’re asked to call Hampden Police at 862-4000.

