Hampden police identify minor who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Earlier Thursday, we showed you a picture of a person riding a bike in Hampden.

Police were looking for her in connection with defacing Trump signs and putting dog feces in mailboxes a few days ago.

We’re learning on Thursday night that the Hampden Police Department has identified her.

Police said she’s a minor.

They are now talking with those involved.

No charges have been filed at this point.

