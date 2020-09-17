Hampden police identify minor who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes
Police say at least three mailboxes were found to have feces in them.
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Earlier Thursday, we showed you a picture of a person riding a bike in Hampden.
Police were looking for her in connection with defacing Trump signs and putting dog feces in mailboxes a few days ago.
We’re learning on Thursday night that the Hampden Police Department has identified her.
Police said she’s a minor.
They are now talking with those involved.
No charges have been filed at this point.
