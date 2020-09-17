Advertisement

Gov. Janet Mills signs curtailment order to maintain state budget amid COVID-19 pandemic

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed a curtailment order Thursday to maintain budget stability amid a projected revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.

The state is facing a $528 million revenue shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The Executive Order also avoids deep cuts and layoffs, while preserving critical public health, safety, and education funding for now.

The Governor is urging Congress to pass a relief bill that offers aid to states.

“While every state in the nation is facing significant challenges as a result of COVID-19, our actions today will ensure Maine’s fiscal stability in the short term and prevent significant impacts to the services that Maine people rely on. I urge Congress and the Administration in Washington to act immediately to provide additional aid to state and local governments so that we can continue to preserve critical services for Maine people and chart a full economic recovery.”

Governor Janet Mills

The curtailments amount to $221,775,584 from the state’s general fund and $23,000,822 from the highway fund.

Mills says it avoids using Maine’s Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the “Rainy Day Fund,” which stands at $258.9 million.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than $230,000 heading to Lee School District to enhance school violence prevention efforts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than $230,000 from the Department of Justice is headed to schools in Lee to improve school safety.

News

Hampden police searching for woman who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say at least three mailboxes were found to have feces in them.

News

Lumber costs spike

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The pandemic is affecting the cost of lumber.

News

Police investigating death of Anson man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Latest News

Local

Police working to find cause of deadly Manchester crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are trying to determine how a woman died after her car crashed into the YMCA building in Manchester.

News

19 year old from Whiting killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Four of the cases have yet to be classified.

News

Opponents launch new referendum effort to block Maine transmission line project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Opponents of the New England Clean Energy Connect power transmission line project through western Maine are making another effort to put the issue to a statewide referendum.

News

Six Romanians arrested at Northern Maine border

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Border Patrol in Northern Maine arrests 7 in two weekend incidents

News

Large number of Mainers still filing for unemployment half a year after pandemic began

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the week ending September 12, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,400 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 1,000 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).