Gov. Janet Mills signs curtailment order to maintain state budget amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed a curtailment order Thursday to maintain budget stability amid a projected revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.

The state is facing a $528 million revenue shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The Executive Order also avoids deep cuts and layoffs, while preserving critical public health, safety, and education funding for now.

The Governor is urging Congress to pass a relief bill that offers aid to states.

“While every state in the nation is facing significant challenges as a result of COVID-19, our actions today will ensure Maine’s fiscal stability in the short term and prevent significant impacts to the services that Maine people rely on. I urge Congress and the Administration in Washington to act immediately to provide additional aid to state and local governments so that we can continue to preserve critical services for Maine people and chart a full economic recovery.”

The curtailments amount to $221,775,584 from the state’s general fund and $23,000,822 from the highway fund.

Mills says it avoids using Maine’s Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the “Rainy Day Fund,” which stands at $258.9 million.

