Four Maine communities receive funds to improve infrastructure

WASHINGTON, (WABI) - $200,000 in federal funds will go to four community facilities in the state.

It’s all to help improve infrastructure.

“The Trump Administration is a strong champion for supporting and investing in healthy rural Maine communities. I am pleased that this USDA Rural Development funding will benefit 23,041 people with essential services, including addiction recovery, agricultural education services, tribal infrastructure, and community space," explained USDA Rural Development State Director Timothy P. Hobbs.

Here are the four Maine communities that will benefit from the funds provided through the USDA Rural Development’s Community Facilities Programs.

"Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition, in Rockland, will receive a Community Facilities Grant in the amount of $50,000. This Rural Development investment will be used to enable Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition to upgrade the ‘Friends House’ so that it is ADA compliant, meets local codes, and provides the organization and residents the space and resources necessary to successfully help individuals and families affected by opioid addiction.

The ‘Friends House’ will accommodate upwards of 15 men in recovery needing a safe, sober, and supportive place to live. The House will provide a healing environment in which the men will spend time together for support, while establishing employment and connections to other local resources in the community that assist their recovery. Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition (MCRC) was established in 2016 as a small 501c(3) non-profit organization to reduce the rate of drug addiction in the Mid-Coast community and to help heal all of those affected. The proposed project is in an Agency identified target area. Rural Development staff have been working within the City over the past few years to extend our services and programs to help the community enhance their mission.

· Pine Tree State 4-H Club Foundation, in Orono, will receive a total of $50,000 (Community Facilities Grant in the amount of $42,200 and Rural Economic Impact Initiative Grant in the amount of $7,800.) This Rural Development investment will be used to complete necessary rehabilitation of all the facilities located at the Greenland Point Learning Center, in Princeton. Repairs will include roofing, flooring, interior wall repair and painting/staining of the exterior facilities.Pine Tree State 4-H Club Foundation is a non-profit agricultural education program stationed in Orono, Maine. The Maine 4-H Foundation cultivates, promotes, and secures financial resources to support the 4-H Youth Development program statewide. The University of Maine Cooperative Extension oversees the 4-H Youth Development program as part of the National Land Grant University system. The foundation was founded in 1961 as a 501(c)3 Charitable Foundation dedicated to supporting the initiatives of the University of Maine Extension 4-H programs including three existing 4-H Camp and Learning Centers. Collectively these Centers serve nearly 10,000 youth annually and have

developed non-profit business models that are financially solvent.

· Indian Township Passamaquoddy Reservation, in Princeton, will receive a Community Facilities Grant in the amount of $50,000. This Rural Development investment will be used to construct a 1,200 square foot wood frame single story public works wastewater garage. Currently the Tribe does not have a facility to store and maintain their sewer pump truck and related equipment.

A heated facility is needed to house the sewer pump truck so that it is readily available year-round to pump backed up septic tanks, lift stations and grinder stations on the reservation. Heated storage is necessary during the winter months as the truck is needed for sewer backup emergencies. There are 14 lift stations, 60

grinder station and approximately 200 septic tanks to maintain on the reservation.

· Millinocket Memorial Library, in Millinocket, will receive a Community Facilities Grant in the amount of $50,000. This Rural Development investment will be used to build a 500 square foot four-season porch to the north end of the facility. This work will add safety, functionality, and program capacity to the library. The north porch will be used for programming space, meeting space, and will provide much-needed egress to the north end of the building. Finally, it will allow the decommissioning of the old entrance that is currently still utilized as a mandatory egress. The addition will have a sprinkler system, windows, doors, stairs, and be made of concrete, wood beams, and standard construction material.

This renovation brought the library up to code and ADA compliant. The facility has four conference rooms for individuals and organizations to use, 10 public access computers, a collection of 10,000 books, a teen room, a children’s imagination station and storage and workspace for paid staff and volunteers. The building has new heat pumps, wood pellet boiler, and has a sprinkler system. The facility is open to the public 38 hours per week. Most common services include computer and internet access, children’s programs, movies and games, employment services, and lending of books, bikes, canoes, and skis for free."

