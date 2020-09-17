Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to push southward through the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. The cold front doesn’t have much moisture with it so just a few light, scattered showers expected as the front moves through. The cold front will move offshore tonight. A northerly wind behind the front will usher cooler and drier air into the state tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy across the northern half of the state tonight with lingering clouds for areas closer to the coast. This will create a wide range in temperatures for the overnight hours. Temperatures across the north, under the clear skies, will drop back to the 30s with a few upper 20s possible. Elsewhere, the lingering clouds will keep temperatures mainly in the low to mid-40s for nighttime lows.

Lingering clouds closer to the coast early Friday will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Overall expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday, brightest for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be cooler for Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will build in to give us some beautiful weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost and maybe even freeze conditions will be possible Friday night/Saturday morning, Saturday night/Sunday morning and likely again Sunday night/Monday morning especially away from the coastline so for those of you that still have things growing in the garden, you’ll want to keep that in mind. The sunny and fall-like weather will continue Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s north and mid-60s to low 70s elsewhere. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy north and partly to mostly cloudy elsewhere Scattered showers possible closer to the coast. Lows in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, most clouds near the coast. Cooler with highs between 56°-63°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid- 60s.

