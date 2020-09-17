Drought report shows parts of NH, Maine in severe drought

(AP) - A weekly national drought report says much of New Hampshire and parts of Maine are in a severe drought.

The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists 72.39% of New Hampshire in a severe drought.

That’s up from 28.31% last week. In Maine, 56.18% of the state is in a severe drought, up from 37.48% last week.

A small part of Aroostook County - 3.56% - showed extreme drought conditions.

Nearly 44% of Vermont was listed in a moderate drought, unchanged from last week. Small areas of Essex and Caledonia counties showed severe drought.

