Department of Labor has new service for job seekers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - For residents of Maine looking for jobs, the Department of Labor has a new way to help.

The Department of Labor has partnered with an online learning service to teach job skills for open positions.

The Director for the Bureau of Employment Services with the Department of Labor says this will help Mainers build on skills they may have or learn new ones, and it’s free.

“This is currently free to Maine job seekers so long as they register before Sept. 31, and they need to complete the training before the end of the year, so the end of December," said Kimberly Moore, Director for the Bureau of Employment Services.

For more information head to https://www.maine.gov/labor/.

