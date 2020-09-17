Advertisement

Deaf Mainers honored at virtual ceremony for their community involvement

Deaf culture awards
Deaf culture awards(Maine Department of Labor)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the face of the pandemic, a yearly celebration of deaf culture was held virtually Thursday afternoon.

This was the 29th Annual Award Ceremony and Tea for Mainers who are deaf.

It’s a time to recognize those who’ve made a positive impact on the deaf community.

The Maine Department of Labor puts it on.

The event also promote programs and services that help those who are deaf learn new job skills.

Last year 177 people landed a job.

“In a wide range of occupations. From administrative support, to craft workers, to professionals like teachers and counselors," said Laura Fortman, Commissioner for the Maine Department of Labor.

For a full list of this year’s award recipients, you can visit the Maine Department of Labor website.

In celebration of this year’s event, Governor Mills has also declared Deaf Culture Week, beginning Sunday.

