Advertisement

Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A slow moving cold front will work south of Maine later tonight. Clouds associated with the front will remain across southern and coastal Maine tonight and early tomorrow, with nothing more than a few stray showers or sprinkles expected. Northern parts of Maine tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with low temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow and some areas north of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft will likely see a killing frost, while the clouds south hold the low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

As the cold front continues to slowly move off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England Friday. The high will bring a mostly sunny sky to northern Maine Friday, with a brightening sky expected across the rest of the state as the day moves along. The high will bring all of New England bright sunshine both weekend days. A northwest breeze on the east side of the high will usher a cooler than normal airmass into our region tomorrow through Sunday. As the high settles to our southwest a southwest breeze on the backside of the high will allow a milder air-mass to work back up into Maine on Monday.

Over the next several days we will be watching the progress of Hurricane Teddy, which is currently moving northwest through the South Central Atlantic. Most of the computer models, but not all move the storm up well to the east of New England later Tuesday into Wednesday, with the only impact on the conditions around Maine being rough seas. A couple of the computer models allow the jet stream to capture the hurricane and pull it northwest up into the Gulf of Maine, with at least eastern parts of Maine being impacted by some rain and wind. It is still too early to tell which scenario will be correct, but the storm needs to be watched the next several days.

Tonight: Variably cloudy south and mostly clear north, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps ranging from the 30s north to the low to mid 40s south.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 16 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and cool, with a northerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, possible showers developing and becoming breezy, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

Forecast

Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will continue to push southward through the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will move through Northern Maine this morning then through the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Hit & Miss Showers Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm sliding across southeastern Canada will pull a cold front south through Maine today. The cold front will produce some hit and miss showers across our area today, but the front will have little moisture to work with and rainfall totals will likely be .10″ or less.

Latest News

Forecast

Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Forecast

Hazy Sunshine & Seasonable This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Forecast

Hazy, Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Forecast

Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
An increasing south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine today as high pressure slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and some hazy sunshine will push the high temps into the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Forecast

Hazy Sunshine Continues This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine for the remainder of our Tuesday as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England, dimming our sunshine a bit.