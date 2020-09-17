Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A slow moving cold front will work south of Maine later tonight. Clouds associated with the front will remain across southern and coastal Maine tonight and early tomorrow, with nothing more than a few stray showers or sprinkles expected. Northern parts of Maine tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with low temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow and some areas north of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft will likely see a killing frost, while the clouds south hold the low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

As the cold front continues to slowly move off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England Friday. The high will bring a mostly sunny sky to northern Maine Friday, with a brightening sky expected across the rest of the state as the day moves along. The high will bring all of New England bright sunshine both weekend days. A northwest breeze on the east side of the high will usher a cooler than normal airmass into our region tomorrow through Sunday. As the high settles to our southwest a southwest breeze on the backside of the high will allow a milder air-mass to work back up into Maine on Monday.

Over the next several days we will be watching the progress of Hurricane Teddy, which is currently moving northwest through the South Central Atlantic. Most of the computer models, but not all move the storm up well to the east of New England later Tuesday into Wednesday, with the only impact on the conditions around Maine being rough seas. A couple of the computer models allow the jet stream to capture the hurricane and pull it northwest up into the Gulf of Maine, with at least eastern parts of Maine being impacted by some rain and wind. It is still too early to tell which scenario will be correct, but the storm needs to be watched the next several days.

Tonight: Variably cloudy south and mostly clear north, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps ranging from the 30s north to the low to mid 40s south.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 16 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and cool, with a northerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, possible showers developing and becoming breezy, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

