Area school boards make decisions for and against fall sports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A number of area school boards made decisions on fall sports Tuesday night. Mt. Blue cancelling all fall sports and will host intramurals. Woodland also cancelling all fall sports. Both schools have had fall state champion teams, and individuals, over the past few years.

Central and Penquis Valley both elected to hold fall sports. Penobscot Valley and Mattanawcook also back in action it appears. Bangor is expected to make its decision tomorrow night at the school board meeting. We received the school committee plan to move forward with sports. But it’s up to the overall council and should be a good discussion Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.