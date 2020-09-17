Advertisement

Survey reports young Mainers have lack of awareness of Holocaust

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Shocking survey results show an alarming number of young Mainers lack awareness and knowledge of the Holocaust.

The survey by the Conference on Material Claims Against Germany revealed that 62% of millennials and Gen Z’ers in Maine did not know six million Jews were killed.

25% could not name a concentration camp or ghetto.

The director of the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine is calling for action.

“It’s crucial that young people understand the magnitude of the genocide, that hatred against the Jews and other marginalized groups, like LGBTQ people and the Roma and political dissidents morphed into mass murder,” Executive Director Shenna Bellows said.

Maine ranked fourth in the nation for Holocaust knowledge, highlighting the lack of knowledge nationwide.

However, 20% of those surveyed believe the Holocaust happened but believe the number of Jews who were killed has been greatly exaggerated.

