27th Annual Paws on Parade Kicks Off on Bangor Waterfront

The Bangor Humane Society kicked off its 27th annual “Paws on Parade” event today on the Bangor waterfront.

The annual event raises money for animal welfare throughout the region.

Typically, hundreds of people walk together with their dogs, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, there had to be some changes this year.

Rather than walking as a group, the Humane Society is asking participants to walk their dogs with family wherever you are and as far as you want.

This year’s event will last through September 27th.

If you’re interested in donating or registering to walk with your dog, please visit https://www.bangorhumane.org/programs-events/paws-on-parade/ for more information.

