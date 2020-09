EDMUNDS, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Edmunds that killed a woman from Whiting.

It happened Wednesday night on Route 1.

Officials say 19-year-old Meghan McPhail was the only person in the car.

We’re told she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash.

