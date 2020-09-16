Wisdom Summit addresses aging well through COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Those who are of an older age in our state took part in the first of two Virtual Wisdom Summits.

The Maine council on aging hosted the event themed “Aging Well Through COVID-19.” The summit featured state and national leaders in aging policy, workforce and wellness.

Organizers of the summit say older Mainers account for 93 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the state.

The goal of the summit is to share what’s been learned and understand what opportunities exist to do things differently as the pandemic continues.

A strong point of presenters is that older Mainers are still contributors. “Let’s face it, just because someone’s older doesn’t mean that they aren’t contributing to our communitites, to the state, to the economy. There are a lot of older Mainers that are driving innovation in the state,” says Garrett Martin, Executive Director of the Maine Center for Economic Policy.

They used Governor Janet Mills as an example of that.

The next day of the summit is scheduled for September 23rd.

For more information visit mainecouncilonaging.org.

