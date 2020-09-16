Advertisement

Vinyl records outsell CDs for first time since 1980s

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) -For the first time since the 1980s, sales of vinyl records are outpacing CDs.

People spent about $230 million on vinyl during the first half of the year, which is nearly double what was spent on CDs.

However, more physical CDs were sold but vinyl made more money because it is more expensive.

“The people to buy records I think that they feel more of an emotional connection to the music when they buy the record I mean obviously it’s four times as big it’s just more of an experience I think,” Bull Moose’s Chris Brown said.

While vinyl sales are up, streaming dominates music. People spent nearly $5 billion on streaming during the first half of the year.

