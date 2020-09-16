Versant Power warns customers of scammers threatening to disconnect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Versant power customers, beware of scammers calling and threatening to disconnect your power.

Company officials say scammers are claiming to work for Versant and say if a payment is not made within 30 minutes, they’ll cut the power.

The scammers are asking for payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

Company officials say they will never ask for that type of payment.

Customers will also never receive a call from a Versant Power representative demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection.

They say the phony call will appear as Versant Power on caller ID.

If you get a call like that, hang up and call the company at 973-2000.

