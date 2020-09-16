Advertisement

Versant Power warns customers of scammers threatening to disconnect

Versant power customers, beware of scammers calling and threatening to disconnect your power.
Versant power customers, beware of scammers calling and threatening to disconnect your power.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Versant power customers, beware of scammers calling and threatening to disconnect your power.

Company officials say scammers are claiming to work for Versant and say if a payment is not made within 30 minutes, they’ll cut the power.

The scammers are asking for payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

Company officials say they will never ask for that type of payment.

Customers will also never receive a call from a Versant Power representative demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection.

They say the phony call will appear as Versant Power on caller ID.

If you get a call like that, hang up and call the company at 973-2000.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sea Dog in Bangor holding cornhole tournament for Campbell family

Updated: moments ago
The two-day tournament starts Saturday at noon.

News

Piscataquis County man sentenced to four years in prison

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They incidents span from last September to March.

News

Crash in Holden on Rt. 1A

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Irving Oil gas station.

News

A large donation was presented to the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
With the help of local businesses, JSI still raised an astounding 30,000 dollars.

Latest News

News

Waste disposal industry talks trash, and how to recycle better

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Now much of the waste and recycling is winding up in landfills.

News

Bangor Savings Bank donates for new cancer care technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Scalp Cooling is designed to reduce hair loss while going through chemotherapy.

Coronavirus

Wisdom Summit addresses aging well through COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The summit featured state and national leaders in aging policy, workforce and wellness.

News

Landslide blocks Presumpscot River in Westbrook, flooding a concern

Updated: 4 hours ago
The fire department is working on a plan to clear the landslide.

News

Farmington marks one year since explosion that killed firefighter, injured several others

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A remembrance ceremony was held across the street from the LEAP building late Wednesday morning

News

Bangor man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor man charged after allegedly stabbing woman