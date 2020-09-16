Versant Power warns customers of scammers threatening to disconnect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Versant power customers, beware of scammers calling and threatening to disconnect your power.
Company officials say scammers are claiming to work for Versant and say if a payment is not made within 30 minutes, they’ll cut the power.
The scammers are asking for payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card.
Company officials say they will never ask for that type of payment.
Customers will also never receive a call from a Versant Power representative demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection.
They say the phony call will appear as Versant Power on caller ID.
If you get a call like that, hang up and call the company at 973-2000.
