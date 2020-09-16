Sea Dog in Bangor holding cornhole tournament for Campbell family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor restaurant is helping the family of State Police Detective Ben Campbell who died in a tragic accident last year.

The second annual ‘Bags for Ben’ Cornhole Tournament at the Sea Dog is set for this weekend.

They’re hoping to raise money for Campbell’s wife and son.

Campbell was helping a driver on the interstate when he was hit by a tire that came off a passing logging truck.

The Sea Dog’s General Manager Bert Follero says the community came out last year to help.

They have about 15 spots left in this year’s tournament.

Every penny raised goes to the Campbell family.

Bert Follero, General Manager of Sea Dog Brewing Company, said, “Here’s a young man who gave his life and was unexpectedly taken from us, so this is just a little bit of what we could do, and it just makes me feel great that I live in this community to help.”

The two-day tournament starts Saturday at noon.

If you’d like a spot, call the Sea Dog at 947-8009 or send them a message on Facebook.

