RSU56 going remote for two weeks, decision triggered by positive COVID-19 test

DIXFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Regional School Unit 56 in western Maine is going remote for two weeks after positive COVID-19 tests were reported.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Pam Doyen said more than one person with the school district has tested positive for the virus.

The school district’s buildings and the Region 9 School of Applied Technology were initially closed for 72 hours, but school officials on Tuesday announced the two weeks closure out of an abundance of caution.

Doyen said there is a chance that other students and staff came in contact with the individuals who tested positive for the virus.

Doyen said unless there are any changes, in-person learning will resume on Sept. 29.

Parents are urged to monitor their children for any signs of the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also announced Tuesday that it is investigating an outbreak at the nearby ND Paper mill in Rumford where there are five cases.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said as of right now the mill cases are not connected to the school cases but the investigation is just beginning.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.