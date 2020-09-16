Police incident in Hermon Wednesday morning
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -
Both the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are investigating a situation that took place in Hermon Wednesday morning.
Several police vehicles could be seen posted at the Hermon Boat Landing.
Officers were called to Jackson Beach around 8:30 for a person in distress.
They say that man did have a firearm.
We’re told no other individuals were involved.
Officials say he was threatening his own life.
“We were able to communicate with the individual. That communication went on for quite some time. There was a shot that was fired, not by law enforcement. We were able to continue with those conversations with the gentleman until eventually we did have a peaceful resolution to the situation,” said Sheriff Troy Morton.
The individual has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.
