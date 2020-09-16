Police incident in Hermon Wednesday morning

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Both the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are investigating a situation that took place in Hermon Wednesday morning.

Several police vehicles could be seen posted at the Hermon Boat Landing.

Officers were called to Jackson Beach around 8:30 for a person in distress.

They say that man did have a firearm.

We’re told no other individuals were involved.

Officials say he was threatening his own life.

(2/2)...need help. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts you can reach out to the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. More tonight on @WABI_TV5 — Emily Tadlock (@Emily_Tadlock) September 16, 2020

“We were able to communicate with the individual. That communication went on for quite some time. There was a shot that was fired, not by law enforcement. We were able to continue with those conversations with the gentleman until eventually we did have a peaceful resolution to the situation,” said Sheriff Troy Morton.

The individual has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

#BREAKING: At Hermon Boat Landing/Jackson Beach where there’s currently a large police presence. Sherrif’s deputies and state police just made me move back...lots of movement right now. I’m still working to gather details. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/FQB3HTRZFl — Emily Tadlock (@Emily_Tadlock) September 16, 2020

