Piscataquis County man sentenced to four years in prison

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -A Piscataquis County man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a string of crimes, many against his ex-girlfriend.

31-year-old, Russell Berry, has a lengthy list of charges including domestic violence stalking, and aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with burglary and unlawful sexual contact.

We’re told the incidents took place in Piscataquis County.

They span from last September to March.

