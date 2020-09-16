Advertisement

Pandemic forces Salvation Army to begin Christmas fundraising early

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Salvation Army said it is starting its Christmas fundraising early this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said it expects to serve 155% more people this Christmas, which includes food assistance, paying bills, providing shelter and providing Christmas gifts.

At the same time, the Salvation Army said it could see a 50% drop in money raised through its red kettle campaign due to retail store closures, less foot traffic and fewer people carrying cash.

The Salvation Army said it has adopted safety protocols to ensure the health of bell ringers and donors.

However, the organization also encourages people to donate electronically. People can give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999. Donations can also be made using Amazon Alexa by saying Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.

People can use Apple Pay or Google Pay to donate at red kettles during the month of November.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early Christmas fundraising by Salvation Army

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Salvation Army said it is starting its Christmas fundraising early this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Hope for Halloween: How trick-or-treating can still go on safely in Maine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah explains his thinking for the upcoming holiday

News

Ride for Life goes virtual

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center ride for life will be virtual this year

News

There is a way Halloween can happen safely

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Families have a choice to make when it comes to trick-or-treating this year.

Latest News

News

RSU56 going remote for two weeks, decision triggered by positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Parents are urged to monitor their children for any signs of the virus.

News

UMaine's music program adapts to covid restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mainers are finding creative ways to keep doing what they love.

News

Bangor Planning Board approves site development plan for skate park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It would be located in Hayford Park on 13th Street.

News

Vinyl records outsell CDs for first time since 1980s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
While vinyl sales are up, streaming dominates music.

News

Mt. Blue High will not participate in sports this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The high school will work on developing an intramural program for students.

News

AT&T to improve connection for Maine workers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Additionally, AT&T is adding sites in Hartland and Rockwood.