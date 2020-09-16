Mt. Blue High will not participate in sports this fall

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - There will be no fall sports at Mt. Blue High School this year.

In a vote Tuesday night, the RSU 9 school board approved the plan to not compete in sports this fall. Concerns were over keeping athletes safe with CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of bus drivers to get students to games.

The high school will work on developing an intramural program for students.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.