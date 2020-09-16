Advertisement

Maine to hold a lottery for entry into scallop harvest

Maine scallop fishermen harvest the scallops from nearshore waters by hand and by boat.
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine fishing regulators are using a pair of lotteries to allow people into the state’s lucrative scallop fishing industry.

The season takes place every winter.

The scallops have been worth more than $10 per pound at the docks every year for the past eight years.

That makes scallops one of the most valuable fisheries in the state.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said it’s taking entries into lotteries for people seeking licenses to harvest scallops via diving and via drag boats.

The state’s taking entries until Oct. 30.

