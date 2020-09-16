Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

CDC data Sept. 16
CDC data Sept. 16(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday.

Two of the cases have yet to be classified.

So the total case count is now 4,941.

There are 496 active cases, 5 less than yesterday.

27 more people have recovered for a total 4,307.

CDC data Sept. 16
CDC data Sept. 16(WABI)

County by county numbers show that York County saw the largest increase overnight.

There are 12 new cases there for a total of 1,017.

159 are active.

Cumberland County is reporting four new cases, with 185 of them active.

