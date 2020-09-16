Advertisement

Logging industry yet to receive federal aid, dire predictions for workers

(NBC15)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine industries like fishing and farming have received some federal relief to help with COVID-19 impacts.

However, Maine’s logging industry has not.

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine is anticipating a nearly 86-million dollar economic loss this year.

The pandemic has significantly reduced the available markets Maine companies can sell to.

The explosion earlier this year at the Pixell Mill in Jay compounded issues for loggers and truckers.

Maine’s congressional delegation has lobbied for federal aid, but none is forthcoming.

PLC is turning to the White House and the USDA for immediate help through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Maple syrup, cut flower, cotton, and wool producers are already eligible for relief under that program.

“We are working with the administration to try to convince them that loggers are farmers too, and therefore, they should be treated just like those other fiber products in terms of eligibility." says PLC Executive Director Dana Doran. "We’re not seeking a handout here. We’re seeking a lifeline. Without this lifeline, logging companies across Maine are going to go out of business, and it’s going to happen this fall, I can guarantee it.”

We’re told up to 900 jobs are at risk in the short term, and the long term viability of the regional industry may be at stake.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A large donation was presented to the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
With the help of local businesses, JSI still raised an astounding 30,000 dollars.

News

Waste disposal industry talks trash, and how to recycle better

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Now much of the waste and recycling is winding up in landfills.

News

Bangor Savings Bank donates for new cancer care technology

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Scalp Cooling is designed to reduce hair loss while going through chemotherapy.

Coronavirus

Wisdom Summit addresses aging well through COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The summit featured state and national leaders in aging policy, workforce and wellness.

Latest News

News

Landslide blocks Presumpscot River in Westbrook, flooding a concern

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fire department is working on a plan to clear the landslide.

News

Farmington marks one year since explosion that killed firefighter, injured several others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A remembrance ceremony was held across the street from the LEAP building late Wednesday morning

News

Bangor man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor man charged after allegedly stabbing woman

News

Police incident in Hermon Wednesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Several police vehicles are posted at the Hermon Boat Landing on Jackson Beach Road.

News

Maine to hold a lottery for entry into scallop harvest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine scallop fishermen harvest the scallops from nearshore waters by hand and by boat.

News

34 Maine candidates are unopposed in legislative races

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All told, 34 seats out of 186 will go to candidate, mostly Democrats, without opponents, which makes it likely that Democrats will retain control of both chambers for two more years.