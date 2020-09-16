Landslide blocks Presumpscot River in Westbrook, flooding a concern

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW)

A landslide has blocked the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, the fire chief said.

The landslide was reported at about 11:15 a.m. behind 155 Warren Ave., fire Chief Andy Turcotte said.

Turcotte said the fire department is working on a plan to clear the landslide.

One option is to bring in heavy equipment to clear a channel to get water flowing. Turcotte said a major challenge is the area where the landslide occurred is not easy to reach.

Turcotte said flooding is a concern in the area.

Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until 11 p.m.

River levels behind the slide are rapidly rising, according to the NWS. Expect water levels upstream of the landslide to continue to rise. Downstream of the slide, sudden changes in river levels are possible if the slides breaks.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.