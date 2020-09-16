Advertisement

Hope for Halloween: How trick-or-treating can still go on safely in Maine

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah explains his thinking for the upcoming holiday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Families will have a choice to make when it comes to trick-or-treating this year.

The head of the Maine CDC says if the state starts preparing now, there is a way some Halloween activities can happen safely.

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah explained it’s impossible to know what the COVID-19 situation in Maine will look like by the time October 31st rolls around. However, he said that we should not be asking “will” trick-or-treating happen, but “how” it can happen safely.

“I think right now the approach that we should be thinking about with respect to Halloween, as well as other gatherings that are coming up, should be similar to -- for example -- how we thought about schools a couple of months ago,” said Dr. Shah. “Which is, with the intention of going in, trying to have those activities happen and coming up with guidance and some good principles to have them happen safely.”

Dr. Shah says one benefit of Halloween when it comes to reducing the risk of transmission is that people are already inclined to wear a mask as part of their costume. Other safety measures include keeping physical distance between groups of people from different households, and to avoid crowding on the doorsteps of homes -- even if it’s a place known to give out good candy.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

