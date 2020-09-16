Advertisement

Hazy, Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast. A warm front lifting northward across the state this morning will give northern areas a chance of a brief shower this early this morning otherwise we’ll see a dry day for most locales under partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll still have that hazy look to the sky today due to the smoke streaming in from the wildfires out west. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. Clouds will increase during the night tonight as a cold front moves into northern Maine. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-50s overnight.

On Thursday, the cold front will move through Northern Maine during the morning then the rest of the state during the afternoon. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with the northern half of the state seeing temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon. The cold front doesn’t have much moisture with it so just a few showers expected as the front moves through. Best chance of showers over northern areas will be during the morning and the rest of the state during the afternoon. The cold front will move offshore Thursday night and early Friday morning. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front. Lingering clouds early Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. High pressure will build in to give us some beautiful weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost and maybe even freeze conditions will be possible Friday night/Saturday morning and again Saturday night/Sunday morning especially away from the coastline so for those of you that still have things growing in the garden, you’ll want to keep that in mind.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and milder. Highs between 66°-74°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-20 with gusts to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across the north during the morning then elsewhere during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s north and mid-60s to low 70s elsewhere. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: A few clouds early then mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
An increasing south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine today as high pressure slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and some hazy sunshine will push the high temps into the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Hazy Sunshine Continues This Afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine for the remainder of our Tuesday as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England, dimming our sunshine a bit.

Hazy Sunshine & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure sliding through the area today will give us a nice Tuesday. We’ll see hazy sunshine as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England.

Bright & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England sunny and somewhat cooler than normal temperatures today with high temps across our area ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’re in for another clear and cool night tonight with low temps running in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Clear & Chilly Tonight, Bright & Cool Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
Clear & Chilly Tonight, Bright & Cool Tuesday

Breezy, Highs Mainly In The 60s This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes Region. Strong low pressure to our northeast and strong high pressure to our west will produce a gusty northwest wind across the state today. The northwest wind will average 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible throughout the day.

Mostly Sunny & Breezy Today

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Overall, we’ve got a quiet stretch of weather for the week ahead. A cold front will push to our east this morning. Lingering clouds associated with the front will move out of the area early this morning giving way to plenty of sunshine for the day as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes Region. Strong low pressure to our northeast and strong high pressure to our west will produce a gusty northwest wind across the state today.

Mostly Sunny & Breezy Today

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will pass the state tonight with scattered showers, best chance will be across the north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and a relatively mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Scattered Showers Tonight, Mainly Sunny & Breezy Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
A cold front will pass the state tonight, as it does so, a shower or two is possible, best chance will be across the north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and a relatively mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.