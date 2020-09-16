Advertisement

Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A gusty south to southwest breeze developed across New England today on the backside of high pressure that moved east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze helped usher a warmer air-mass into Maine today as high temperatures climbed into the upper 60s to mid 70s across much of the state this afternoon. The southerly breeze will keep the temps running above normal tonight as lows hold in the 50s across much of the Pine Tree State.

A storm sliding across southeastern Canada tonight and tomorrow will pull a cold front south through Maine tomorrow. The cold front will produce some hit and miss showers across our area tomorrow, but the front will have little moisture to work with and rainfall totals will likely be .10″ or less. Temps ahead of the front will once again be rather mild, with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, but a northerly breeze developing behind the front will begin to usher a cooler air-mass into Maine from north to south later in the day and evening.

As the cold front moves off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England Friday. The high will bring a partly to mostly sunny sky to Maine Friday, with a mostly sunny sky expected across the Pine Tree State both weekend days. A northwest breeze on the east side of the high will continue to usher a slightly cooler than normal airmass into our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As the high settles to our southeast a southwest breeze on the backside of the high will allow a milder air-mass to work back up into Maine beginning Monday and likely continuing on Tuesday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a south to southwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy, a few scattered showers possible, with a southwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph becoming northwest during the afternoon and high temps in the low 60s to low 70s from north to south.

Friday: Parly to mostly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 16 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 60s.

