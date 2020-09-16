Advertisement

Drive thru food drive this Friday in Hampden

United Ways of Maine hoping to set record for food collection in state
United Way of Eastern Maine hosting drive thru food drive this Friday
United Way of Eastern Maine hosting drive thru food drive this Friday(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A food drive is taking place this Friday, September 18th to help our neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

From 8 a.m. until 2, folks can drive through and drop off non-perishable food items in the parking lot of the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden.

It’s being organized by United Way of Eastern Maine.

The United Ways of Maine are collaborating on the food drive, with the mission to collect the most food on record in the state.

