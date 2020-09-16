Advertisement

Crash in Holden on Rt. 1A

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Irving Oil gas station.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Holden on Route 1A this afternoon caused a traffic back-up for about a half hour.

Holden Crash
Holden Crash(WABI)

Authorities say the two people involved were not seriously injured.

One was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

