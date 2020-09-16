Crash in Holden on Rt. 1A

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Holden on Route 1A this afternoon caused a traffic back-up for about a half hour.

Holden Crash (WABI)

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Irving Oil gas station.

Authorities say the two people involved were not seriously injured.

One was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.