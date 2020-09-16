Bangor Savings Bank donates for new cancer care technology

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A donation from Bangor Savings Bank is helping cancer patients regain their confidence.

Scalp Cooling is designed to reduce hair loss while going through chemotherapy.

Wednesday Bangor Savings Bank donated $25,000 to help purchase the technology for the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer.

Patients wear silicone caps during treatment.

Medical staff say it provides a feeling of absolute joy to patients.

“Our cancer patients struggle enough with fighting cancer. And then to have the appearance of being ill is such a hardship. Every time they walk by a mirror, or they catch their reflection and they don’t have hair. It’s just that blatant reminder that they’re going through a really,really hard time," said Brenda Farnham, Manager of Nursing Services at the hospital.

The $25,000 donation will provide at least 10 caps to cancer patients.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.