BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police were called to Westland Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say they arrived to find a woman had been stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital, her condition at this hour is unknown.

We are told the suspect has been arrested.

Bangor Police say a woman was stabbed during a domestic violence incident on Westland Street just before 7:30 this morning.

