Bangor Planning Board approves site development plan for skate park

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks and Recreation is another step closer to getting started on construction for a skate park.

The Bangor Planning Board approved a Land Development Permit application for Site Development Plan for the 2,455 square-foot park.

It would be located in Hayford Park on 13th Street just behind Mansfield Stadium.

The new park will replace the old one which was in a concrete lot off Union Street.

