Bangor man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bangor Wednesday morning.

Police say 40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was taken into custody following a violent incident on Westland Street.

Police were called to a home there just before 7:30 after receiving a report a woman had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find the victim had suffered very serious injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Her status is unknown at this time.

McAuliffe is also charged with elevated aggravated assault as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

