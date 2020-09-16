Bangor man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman
40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was taken into custody following a violent incident on Westland Street.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bangor Wednesday morning.
Police say 40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe was taken into custody following a violent incident on Westland Street.
Police were called to a home there just before 7:30 after receiving a report a woman had been stabbed.
Officers arrived to find the victim had suffered very serious injuries.
She was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
Her status is unknown at this time.
McAuliffe is also charged with elevated aggravated assault as well as endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
