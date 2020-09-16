AT&T to improve connection for Maine workers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - AT&T’s commitment to better connect public safety workers and first responders are continuing in Maine.

FirstNet, a national broadband network, announced plans for new cell phone sites in Aroostook, Penobscot, Oxford, Somerset, Hancock, Kennebec, and Knox counties.

FirstNet has exclusive priority for those in the business of helping others during an emergency. The network was created from lessons learned on 9/11 when communication networks became unusable for first responders due to overload.

Additionally, AT&T is adding sites in Hartland and Rockwood.

The company says it recently completed updates to more than 150 acquired sites in Central and Northern Maine.

