A large donation was presented to the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the past 15 years J-S-I Store Fixtures in Milo has been raising money to support the community.

The company typically hosts a golf tournament to help the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville.

This year the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

But with the help of local businesses, J-S-I still raised an astounding 30,000 dollars.

This helped the achieve the milestone of collecting more than a quarter of a million dollars in the last 15 years.

There are a lot of generous people out there and we don’t like to ask people to give but a lot of times you’re give people an opportunity to do something that they want to do. So, for not necessarily JSI but for the Milo region and for the Kiwanis to get 30,000 dollars, that finds many, many children programs and truest makes a really big difference to this community and the children of this community," says Mark Awalt, President of JSI Store Fixtures.

You can still donate to support the Three Rivers Kiwanis.

For more information, can call 965-8106 or find them on Facebook.

