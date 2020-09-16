34 Maine candidates are unopposed in legislative races

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The top of the ticket is going to be hotly contested in November, but many legislative races are going to be unopposed in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that nearly one in five members of the next Maine Legislature will be sworn into office after winning election unopposed in November.

All told, 34 seats out of 186 will go to candidate, mostly Democrats, without opponents, which makes it likely that Democrats will retain control of both chambers for two more years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.