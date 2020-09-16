Advertisement

16th annual Ride for Life going virtual

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center has decided to make this year’s 16th Ride for Life a virtual event.

Donors are asked to participate on their own schedules, riding individually and setting their own course

The virtual ride is open through September 30th.

Organizers say going virtual is a necessary measure to protect all the participants, particularly those riders and volunteers who are immuno-compromised.

“We’re going to send out a certificate of appreciation, but we’re really asking them to continue the support they’ve given us, so that we can do our mission, which is an important one,” said Michael Reisman of the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center.

Registration is $40 for an individual or $50 for a family.

To register, form a team or donate, visit BethWrightCancerCenter.org

