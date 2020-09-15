UMaine music students, band members “masked, mitigated and distanced”

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mainers are finding creative ways to keep doing what they love. Members of UMaine’s bands and music program are among those adapting to the times.

Students and members of the band who play wind instruments are doing so with trash bags around their instruments. Everyone, including singers, has to wear masks.

Faculty in the School of Performing Arts tell TV5 they’re following guidelines developed by a number of national organizations, including the College Band Directors National Association.

At its core, the plan ensures students are masked, mitigated and distanced.

“They are happy to be back here, they are happy to be making music,” says Division of Music Chair Laura Artesani. "I honestly have not heard one complaint from a student. I think they all understand we need to be safe, and we need to make adjustments.”

“The sound is a little bit different, and we’re learning to adjust to it," says UMaine Director of Bands Chris White. "But it’s not as different as one might think. You can still hear the ensembles.”

UMaine has ordered special cloth bags that will eventually replace the plastic ones they’re using now

Classes and ensembles are taking place in the Collins Center, allowing students to spread out.

A complete fall schedule is still in the works.

