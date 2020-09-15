Two men facing charges after drug bust in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Two men are behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Augusta.

Police say 33-year-old, William Stephenson, of Augusta and 21-year-old, Paul Greene, of New York are charged with drug trafficking.

Greene is also charged with criminal forfeiture.

Police say they seized crack cocaine and fentanyl/heroin at a Stone Street apartment in Augusta.

They say they found cash believed to be connected to illegal drug sales.

Both men were taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Stephenson’s bail is set at $50,000.

Greene’s bail is set at $75,000.

