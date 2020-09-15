Advertisement

Two men facing charges after drug bust in Augusta

It happened Monday afternoon at a Stone Street apartment in Augusta.
It happened Monday afternoon at a Stone Street apartment in Augusta.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Two men are behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Augusta.

Police say 33-year-old, William Stephenson, of Augusta and 21-year-old, Paul Greene, of New York are charged with drug trafficking.

Greene is also charged with criminal forfeiture.

Police say they seized crack cocaine and fentanyl/heroin at a Stone Street apartment in Augusta.

They say they found cash believed to be connected to illegal drug sales.

Both men were taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Stephenson’s bail is set at $50,000.

Greene’s bail is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deaf Culture Week proclamation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The event will happen virtually, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

News

Don’t wait and be late; Election officials urge voters to get squared away

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Election officials are urging folks who want to vote absentee and by mail to get their requests in now.

Community

Bargain hunt and help your community at the same time Saturday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Kiwanis Club will be holding their Annual Yard Sale this Saturday at Beal College.

News

Police recover body of missing man from Addison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities say Beauregard was found inside.

Latest News

News

Freezer shortage update, head to Cherryfield to fill need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...

Coronavirus

Pandemic highlights importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
We spoke with experts at Acadia Hospital in Bangor who say it’s important to know the warning signs.

News

UMaine music students, band members “masked, mitigated and distanced”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UMaine has ordered special cloth bags to replace the trash bags they're using now

Coronavirus

‘I am concerned about where we are’: Dr. Shah says Maine needs to get COVID-19 under control

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shah urged people to take precautions now to prevent the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks.

Coronavirus

Deaths linked to Millinocket area wedding COVID-19 outbreak increase to 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
The two new deaths are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.