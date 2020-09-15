Advertisement

Police recover body of missing man from Addison

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forestry Service, and Maine State Police responded.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADDISON, Maine (WABI) Police have recovered the body of a missing man from Addison.

A Silver Alert was sent out Friday for 76-year-old Daniel Beauregard.

Police said over the weekend, they got a report of a car submerged in water at the South Addison Town Landing.

Authorities say Beauregard was found inside.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

