Police recover body of missing man from Addison

ADDISON, Maine (WABI) Police have recovered the body of a missing man from Addison.

A Silver Alert was sent out Friday for 76-year-old Daniel Beauregard.

Police said over the weekend, they got a report of a car submerged in water at the South Addison Town Landing.

Authorities say Beauregard was found inside.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.