Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The large ridge of high pressure that has produced the mostly sunny and cool conditions across Maine the past two days will continue to control the weather across Maine tonight and tomorrow. The high will bring Maine a mostly to partly clear night, with the bulk of the clouds being found over northern parts of the state. With a bit more cloud cover the temps tonight won’t be as chilly as they were last night as lows hold mainly in the low to mid 40s, with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow an increasing south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine as the high slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and a good deal of hazy sunshine will push the high temps tomorrow into the upper 60s to mid 70s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. A rather moisture starved cold front will bring Maine some scattered showers Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours as the front works southeast through New England.

As the cold front moves off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England Friday. The high will bring a partly to mostly sunny sky to Maine Friday, with a mostly sunny sky expected across the Pine Tree State both weekend days. A northwest breeze on the east side of the high will usher a slightly cooler than normal airmass into our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high will likely continue to control the weather across Maine Monday and Tuesday as well. A southwest breeze will bring milder temps back to our region early next week as the high moves off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a south to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy, a few scattered showers possible, with a southwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph becoming northwest late and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Parly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

