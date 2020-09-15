Advertisement

Pandemic highlights importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September Marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
September Marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A recent Harris Poll reports 61 percent of teens say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased their feelings of loneliness.

And six out of ten say their sources of support are harder to reach right now.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, a perfect time to be reminded of these alarming statistics.

“Prevention” is a key word.

We spoke with experts at Acadia Hospital in Bangor who say it’s important to know the warning signs.

Things like dramatic mood swings, commenting on suicidal thoughts, withdrawal from friends or family among others.

Once we identify concerning behavior, we have to be intentional and reach out.

“We’ve got to be deliberate. We’ve got to reach out. We’ve got to phone a friend. Pick up the phone and call. It never hurts to ask those questions of, ‘Are you thinking of ending your life? Are you thinking of suicide?’ Being able to name it doesn’t put the idea in somebody’s head. That’s really a myth that we’ve got to get beyond,” says Chris McLaughlin of Acadia Hospital.

McLaughlin says providing non-verbal check-in options are also important, like texting, emailing, post it notes and a color-coded system.

It’s not always easy to put into words how you’re feeling or what you’re thinking.

He also stresses to make a plan for reaching out for help before things hit a critical point.

This can be done by keeping hotline and warm-line numbers at your fingertips.

RESOURCES

The Maine mental health crisis number (all ages, anywhere in Maine) is: 1-888-568-1112

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

https://www.nami.org/home

<

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Castine woman’s book ‘Corona Island’ helps children understand virus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Author Johanna Sweet originally wrote the story for her four grandchildren.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC considers adding Massachusetts to quarantine exempt list

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Promising signs in the work being done to combat the virus in Massachusetts.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Latest News

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

‘I am concerned about where we are’: Dr. Shah says Maine needs to get COVID-19 under control

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shah urged people to take precautions now to prevent the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks.

Coronavirus

Deaths linked to Millinocket area wedding COVID-19 outbreak increase to 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
The two new deaths are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.