Northern Light Health Foundation responds to data breach

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health Foundation is responding to a data breach.

The foundation is one of thousands of healthcare systems and non-profit organizations to be affected by a cyberattack that took place at Blackbaud in May.

Blackbaud is the company that hosts the foundation’s databases.

An investigation by Northern Light Health determined that while the cybercriminals did not access bank account or credit card information, they did access patient’s names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and more.

We’re told no Acadia Hospital information was involved in this incident.

It’s not known yet just how many people are affected.

For more information, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/securityevent.

