Memorial event planned for date of deadly Farmington explosion

Due to COVID concerns, anyone who attends is asked to please stay inside their vehicle.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -

Wednesday marks one year since the deadly explosion that left the town of Farmington stunned and mourning the loss of one of their firefighters.

The explosion at LEAP Incorporated killed Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell.

Several others were injured, including the building’s maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord.

A drive by parade will take place at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.

It will pass by a memorial that has been installed at the site where the blast occurred.

Due to COVID concerns, anyone who attends is asked to please stay inside their vehicle.

