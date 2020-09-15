Advertisement

Man who killed Maine sheriff’s deputy seeks appeal of conviction, sentence

John Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Eugene Cole
John Williams file photo
John Williams file photo(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has heard the appeal of a man convicted of killing a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in the case via teleconference Tuesday morning.

John Williams, 32, was ordered last September spent the rest of his life in prison. He was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Corporal Eugene Cole three months earlier.

Williams' lawyer, Verne E. Paradie Jr., argues the trial court made a number of errors. Among them, he says Williams' confession was involuntary and should be suppressed, despite contrasting evidence from the state. Paradie also takes issue with the denial of a motion for a mistrial on the grounds that an in-court demonstration of the shooting was prejudicial.

“This trial was fought on the grounds of: was it murder or was it manslaughter?” Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber said during Tuesday’s hearing. “This demonstration highlighted the shooting reconstruction testimony that showed that this was an execution murder.”

“I suggest to each of you that the two large issues that I’ve raised regard the fairness of his trial individually would warrant a new trial,” argued Paradie. “But together, I believe, even more compelling reason to give Mr. Williams a fair trial.”

The appeal also contends the outcome of a life sentence was decided before William’s sentencing had begun.

The Court will issue its ruling at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: moments ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Freezer shortage update, head to Cherryfield to fill need

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

Latest News

News

Memorial event planned for date of deadly Farmington explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Due to COVID concerns, anyone who attends is asked to please stay inside their vehicle.

Coronavirus

Four Rumford paper mill employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The spokeswoman said all 640 employees at the mill will be tested for the virus.

Crime

Man accused of showing gun to couple in Rockland, threatening them for not wearing masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Kibitz was released on personal recognizance bail.

News

E Waste Event Saturday in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Challenger Learning Center of Maine accepting donations this Saturday in exchange for getting rid of unwanted electronics

News

Island Falls barn destroyed by blaze

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Fire damages Island Falls home

News

Former CEO of Maine Tourism Industry dies of heart attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Fogg was 54 years old.