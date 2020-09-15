Man accused of showing gun to couple in Rockland, threatening them for not wearing masks

Rockland, Maine (WABI) -An 84-year old Spruce Head man is accused of threatening a couple with a gun because they weren’t wearing face masks.

George Kibitz is charged with Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

According to Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young, Kibitz was in a Rockland supermarket in June when he confronted a man and woman who were allegedly not wearing face coverings. Kibitz reportedly pulled up his shirt to show a gun, then told the couple that maybe he would shoot people who are not wearing face coverings.

Kibitz was released on personal recognizance bail.

There was another incident in Rockland last month, where a man was confronted in line by another customer because he was not wearing a face covering. Chief Young says that man allegedly commented to the customer that he couldn’t wear a mask because he was wearing this, then showed a gun he was carrying.

No arrests were made in that incident.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.