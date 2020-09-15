Advertisement

Maine State Police remind drivers not to hang masks from rearview mirrors

Doing so can result in a $150 fine for obstruction of vision.
Maine State Police remind drivers of rules of the road.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police and the Secretary of State’s Office are reminding drivers of certain rules of the road.

“When we’re traveling about in our vehicles our primary goal is to use an entire array of safety habits and behaviors so that we do everything we can to mitigate the risks while driving, so what may seem like one or two small things can definitely add up and create some safety concerns for us," said Maine State Police Lt. Bruce Scott.

With the addition of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Maine State Police are letting drivers know hanging their masks from their rearview mirror is against the law.

“Putting anything, attaching hanging, anything on your windshield that would obstruct your view of the roadway," Scott said. "What we talk about is anything that’s within that windshield wiper sweep is certainly part of the crucial view and we wouldn’t want anything in that.”

Lt. Bruce Scott says this law among others aims to eliminate distractions and create a clear line of vision while driving.

And the term social distancing doesn’t just apply to the coronavirus.

“It seems like we’re getting worse and worse at providing that safe buffer between us and other vehicles," Scott said. "If people would remember not to follow each other too closely, if we can remember to yield.”

While traveling throughout Maine drivers should also remember if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on, too.

“They’ve taken a step to increase their visibility by turning their windshield wipers on, now do us a favor and increase others' visibility of you," Scott said.

Scott says he and his team are making a conscious effort to remind people of these laws so no one has to get fined for forgetting.

For more information on traffic rules, you can search “Maine Traffic Laws” online under title 29A.

